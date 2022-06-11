Skip to main content
Warriors Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

Warriors Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Steph Curry that is going viral on Twitter. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 on Friday night to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Steph Curry that is going viral on Twitter. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 on Friday night to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Friday night, Steph Curry was sensational scoring 43 points in the Golden State Warriors 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. 

The series is now tied up at 2-2. 

After the game, the Warriors Twitter account sent out a tweet with a photo of Curry. 

The tweet has over 68,000 likes in less than 24 hours.   

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Monday evening in California.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals. 

They've also won three NBA Championships during that span. 

As for the Celtics, it's their first time in the Finals since the 2010 season. 

The two teams are 1-1 at home in the series so far. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_10946927_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Incredible Tweet About The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18425604_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17239687_168388303_lowres
News

C.J. McCollum's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Mom Sends Out A Viral Tweet During Game 4

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18514450_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Quote After Brilliant Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18514636_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Fearless Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18514442_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18514073_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel13 hours ago