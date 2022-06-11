Warriors Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

On Friday night, Steph Curry was sensational scoring 43 points in the Golden State Warriors 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The series is now tied up at 2-2.

After the game, the Warriors Twitter account sent out a tweet with a photo of Curry.

The tweet has over 68,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Monday evening in California.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals.

They've also won three NBA Championships during that span.

As for the Celtics, it's their first time in the Finals since the 2010 season.

The two teams are 1-1 at home in the series so far.

