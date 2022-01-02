Watch Klay Thompson Make 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Play The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors were in Salt Lake City playing the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and before the game five-time All-Star Klay Thompson made 24 three-pointers in a row.

The clip of Thompson making the shots can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors have not had Thompson for each of the last two seasons, because he has been out due to injuries.

In those two seasons they missed the playoffs both times.

In the five seasons prior (when Thompson was healthy), they made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three championships in that span.

The Warriors beat the Jazz 123-116 and now are 28-7 this season, and it appears as if they will have Thompson back in the lineup soon, and they will break their playoff drought.

