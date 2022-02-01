Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Shot In The Warriors-Rockets Game

The Golden State Warriors were in Texas taking on the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and during the game Steph Curry had an incredible shot.

The highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Warriors won the game 122-108, and are now 38-13 on the season in the 51 games that they have played.

They are three games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-35 record in 50 games.

After being a contender for years, they are now in a rebuilding mode after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

