Skip to main content

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 in Colorado.

The Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, and if they win on Sunday they will win the series in a sweep. 

Even if they do not win, no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series. 

Several teams over the years (including the Nuggets) have come back from a 3-1 deficit, but 3-0 has never been done. 

The Nuggets have a seven-game losing streak in the NBA Playoffs dating back to last season when they were swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. 

Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award, and is a finalist to win it again this season. 

However, his teams keep coming up short in the playoffs. 

The Warriors are in their first playoff series since the 2018-19 season. 

Prior to the drought, they had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and won three NBA Championships over that time span. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18130401_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar45 seconds ago
USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Alex Caruso's Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18130365_168388303_lowres
News

JUST IN: Important News To Know About Steph Curry For Game 4

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_13997963_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Clint Capela's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17226019_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17544701_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Michael Porter Jr. And Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Bulls Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago