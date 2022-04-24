Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 in Colorado.

The Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, and if they win on Sunday they will win the series in a sweep.

Even if they do not win, no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.

Several teams over the years (including the Nuggets) have come back from a 3-1 deficit, but 3-0 has never been done.

The Nuggets have a seven-game losing streak in the NBA Playoffs dating back to last season when they were swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award, and is a finalist to win it again this season.

However, his teams keep coming up short in the playoffs.

The Warriors are in their first playoff series since the 2018-19 season.

Prior to the drought, they had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons, and won three NBA Championships over that time span.

