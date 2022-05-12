Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 5

The Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Game 5.

The Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off for Game 5 of their round playoff series on Wednesday night.

The Warriors currently have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can wrap up the series with a win in any of the next three games.

The Grizzlies are playing without All-Star point guard Ja Morant who has been out due to a knee injury since the end of Game 3.

The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

As for the Grizzlies, they finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference after they made the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed last year.

The winner of this series will advance to the Western Conference Finals, and face either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks.

