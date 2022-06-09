Skip to main content

What? Something Absurd Happened Before Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriros basket was too high before Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.    

Before the game, the Warriors had to have their hoop lowered, because it was too high.  

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center.  

This is the first time since the 2010 season that the Celtics have been to the Finals. 

As for the Warriors, they are in Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. 

They also won three titles in that span. 

