Ja Morant's Layup Is Going Viral
Ja Morant had an unbelievable finish at the rim on Saturday night in the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies played the Chicago Bulls in Illinois at the United Center on Saturday night, and during the game Ja Morant had an incredible finish at the rim.
The layup by Morant is going viral on Twitter, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Grizzlies won the game by a score of 116-110 to advance to 42-20 on the season in 62 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Bulls, they fell to 39-22 on the season in 61 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Morant finished the game with 46 points.
