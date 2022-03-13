Rockets And Pelicans Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
The Houston Rockets are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Rockets come into the game with a 17-50 record in 67 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.
As for the Pelicans, they are 27-40 in 67 games on the season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
