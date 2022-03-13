Rockets And Pelicans Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.

The Houston Rockets are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Rockets come into the game with a 17-50 record in 67 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.  

As for the Pelicans, they are 27-40 in 67 games on the season, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

