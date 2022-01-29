Rockets And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups.
The Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers are facing off in Texas on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
As for the Rockets, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Both teams were contenders just a few years ago, but they are now both at the bottom of the Western Conference.
The Trail Blazers are 20-28 in 48 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the west.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are the 15th (last spot) in the west with a 14-34 record in 48 games.
