Rockets And Kings Starting Lineups

The Houston Rockets are facing off with the Sacramento Kings at home in Texas on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the two squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

They both come into the game out of playoff contention as the Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, while the Rockets are the 15th seed (last place).

