The Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups.

The Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups.

The Houston Rockets are facing off with the Sacramento Kings at home in Texas on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for the two squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

They both come into the game out of playoff contention as the Kings are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, while the Rockets are the 15th seed (last place). 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

Rockets And Kings Starting Lineups

