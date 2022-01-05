Wizards And Rockets Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening in D.C. and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Rockets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Wizards can also be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards into the game with a 19-18 record in 37 games this season, and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had started out the season on fire, but have cooled down since.

As for the Rockets, they are the worst team in the Western Conference with a 10-28 record in 38 games this season.

