Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Toronto Raptors.

The Houston Rockets are in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Rockets against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Rockets enter the night having already been eliminated from playoff contention.  

They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-60 record in the 80 games that they have played.  

