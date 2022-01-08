Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Houston on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

Coming into the game, the Rockets are 11-28 in 39 games, and are the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

After years of being a contender with James Harden, they entered a rebuilding mode last season.

While they have intriguing young players, they are still a long ways from actually competing.

As for the Mavs, they come into the game with a 20-18 record in 38 games, and they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

The Rockets did not make the postseason last year, and the Mavs lost in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers.

