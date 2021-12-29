Publish date:
Rockets Starting Lineup On Tuesday
The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Rockets against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Rockets will start Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, David Nwaba and Christian Wood.
The Rockets had the worst record in the NBA last season, and are once again not a very good team this season at 10-24 in 34 games this season they are the worst team in the Western Conference.
They have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games, but are a respectable .500 at home this season with a 7-7 record in 14 games in Houston.
