Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening in Texas, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Rockets against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 16-49 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall, and 9-21 in 30 games at home this season.   

Last season, they were the worst team in the NBA after trading superstar guard James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, and entering a big rebuilding mode.  

