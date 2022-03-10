Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers
The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening in Texas, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Rockets against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 16-49 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall, and 9-21 in 30 games at home this season.
Last season, they were the worst team in the NBA after trading superstar guard James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, and entering a big rebuilding mode.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.