You Won't Believe The Food Option That Was Being Sold At The Rockets Game

The Houston Rockets hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Houston on Friday evening, and during game they sold a very unique food option.

The tweet from the Rockets explaining the food with a photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

They served a mac 'n cheese hot dog with fruit loops and bacon on top.

The tweet from the Rockets is making the rounds on Twitter, and has gained a lot of people's attention.

There are over 7,000 quote tweets, and 3,000 likes.

As for the on the court action, the Rockets got blown out 130-106 by the Mavericks.

The Rockets fell to 11-29 on the season, and are the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Mavericks, they improved to 21-18, and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball