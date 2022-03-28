UPDATE: Pacers Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Hawks
The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Update: Pacers final starting lineup can be seen in the tweet embedded below.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis on Monday evening, and for the game they have announce their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, their full list of available players for the contest can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.