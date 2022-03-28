Pacers Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

Update: Pacers final starting lineup can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis on Monday evening, and for the game they have announce their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, their full list of available players for the contest can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Related stories on NBA basketball