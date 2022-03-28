Skip to main content
UPDATE: Pacers Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Update: Pacers final starting lineup can be seen in the tweet embedded below. 

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis on Monday evening, and for the game they have announce their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.     

Meanwhile, their full list of available players for the contest can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

