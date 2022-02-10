Here's What Joe Ingles Tweeted After Getting Traded
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs agreed to a three-team trade.
The most notable name in the trade was Joe Ingles, who has helped lead the Jazz to playoffs in each of the last five seasons.
After the trade news came out, Ingles sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.
Ingles tweet said: "Today hurts… I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it, we have been lucky to call this place home for 8 years! I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer & relax with some good friends.. Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching"
Ingles is currently out for the season due to a torn ACL.
The Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record, and crushed the Golden State Warriors 111-85 on Wednesday night.
