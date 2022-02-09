Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings (see tweets below).
Trade details (according to Wojnarowski):
Kings: Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, second-round pick.
Pacers: Buddy Hield, Tristinan Thompson, Tyrese Hailburton.
The Pacers originally acquired Sabonis in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder when they dealt Paul George during the summer of 2017.
Sabonis was a very productive player in Indiana, and blossomed into a borderline star.
However, the team has struggled mightily this season, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-36 record in the 55 games that they have played.
With a veteran roster, they were just not playing up to expectations, which is why the Pacers have been sellers at the deadline.
As for the Kings, they add a versatile forward to a team that is led by electric point guard De'Aaron Fox.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.