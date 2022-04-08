Skip to main content
The Knicks and Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Friday's contest in D.C.

The Knicks and Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Friday's contest in D.C.

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are facing off on Friday evening in D.C., and for the game the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup for both squads can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Both teams come into the night having already been eliminated from postseason contention.   

Knicks And Wizards Starting Lineups

