Viral Clip Of Julius Randle And Assistant Coach During Knicks Loss On Saturday

Drama? Watch Viral Clip Of Heated Julius Randle And Assistant Coach
There is a clip going around social media of Julius Randle unhappy with an assistant coach during the New York Knicks loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
The New York Knicks have been a mess as of late, and are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30 record in 54 games.
On Saturday night, they blew a 21-point lead to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime 122-115.
During the game, there was clearly some tension on the Knicks bench between Julius Randle and an assistant coach.
The clip, which is going viral can be seen embedded below.
The Knicks are currently on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night.
After going 41-31 and getting fourth seed in the east last season there had been much higher expectations coming into the 2021-22 season.
