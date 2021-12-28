Immanuel Quickley's Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

The New York Knicks are in Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players back in action.

Immanuel Quickley has missed the team's last four games, and it appears as if he will be back playing on Tuesday, because he is not listed on the injury report for the game.

The status of Quickley can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game after beating the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

They are 15-18 on the season in 33 games.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 16-17 in 33 games this season, and won their game on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.

Related stories on NBA basketball