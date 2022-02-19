NBA Dunk Contest Participants And Odds
The NBA Dunk Contest will be on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. Obi Toppin (Knicks), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors), Cole Anthony (Magic) and Jalen Green (Rockets) round out the contestants.
Participants:
- Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) +200 odds to win
- Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) +205 odds to win
- Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) +300 odds to win
- Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors) +340 odds to win
Odds are provided by DraftKings
The only player out of the group to be in a previous dunk contest was Toppin, who came in second place last year to Anfernee Simons.
There is no runaway favorite to win the contest, so for people looking to bet on the winner there could be good value.
Green is the favorite, but is only a rookie, and Toppin has the experience of participating last season.
Meanwhile, Anthony and Toscano-Anderson are not players that thought of as the best dunkers in the NBA, so maybe they will surprise some fans.
