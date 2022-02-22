Three Teams That Should Sign Joe Johnson

40-year-old Joe Johnson played one game for the Boston Celtics this season, and I believe that the seven-time All-Star could still help an NBA team. The Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks or Milwaukee Bucks should give him a look.

Joe Johnson is 40-years-old, and has only played one NBA game over the last three seasons.

The seven-time All-Star played for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz in 2018, and the only other time he has played in the NBA since then was his one game for the Boston Celtics this season.

I believe that he could still help an NBA team, and the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks should consider signing him.

Why those three teams?

New York Knicks: The Knicks went 41-31 last season, and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Julius Randle was an All-Star, and Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Coach of The Year Award. Therefore, there were very high expectations for the Knicks this season, which they have not lived up too. They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-34 record, and are in danger of missing the postseason. Joe Johnson is not someone who could turn around an entire team at this stage in his career, but he is a respected veteran who could help the young players. In addition, Thibodeau is known to love veteran players. Johnson is also one of the most clutch players in the history of the NBA.

2.) Brooklyn Nets: Joe Johnson played for the Nets from 2012-16, and made one All-Star game during his tenure there. He was on the first ever team to play in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, and was a fan-favorite especially because of how clutch and consistent he was. The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have had one of the most drama filled seasons. Adding Johnson could help stabilize the team, and give them depth that could help at some point during a playoff series.

3.) Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and they are 36-24 this season. Therefore, there is not much they need to do the roster that is already a proven winner. However, Johnson is the perfect low-risk player that could give them a deeper bench heading into the playoffs. In addition, he has plenty of playoff experience that will make him fit right in.