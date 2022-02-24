Opinion: Three Teams That Should Sign Isaiah Thomas

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas has played in five games this season for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, and the 33-year-old is currently a free agent.

In the games he played this season he has averages of 8.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

I believe that he could still help an NBA team, and the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors should consider signing him.

Why those three teams?

1.) Phoenix Suns: Thomas played for the Suns during the 2014-15 season, and could help the franchise in their pursuit of a title this year.

Chris Paul is currently out for the next 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury, so he could provide point guard depth.

In addition, his scoring ability would fit into the way that the Suns play. Sharing a backcourt with Devin Booker could make for a dangerous offensive combo. The Suns are currently the best team in the NBA with a 48-10 record in 58 games.

2.) New York Knicks: The Knicks came into the season with high expectations, but are currently in danger of missing the postseason. They entered the All-Star break as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-35 record. Therefore, they need some sort of a spark to save their season. Thomas is exactly the kind of player who could bring that excitement. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is also known to favor playing veteran players, and Thomas is a true veteran in his 11th NBA season. He has made two All-Star games, and helped lead the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.

3.) Golden State Warriors: The Warriors are having an excellent season, and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-17 record. They have not made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but are once again back to being one of the elite teams in the league. Thomas would fit into their system with ease, because of his shooting ability. Off the bench he could provide solid depth that the Warriors could utilize in a playoff series. In addition, sharing a court with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could make for a dangerous offensive lineup.