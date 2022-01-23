Skip to main content
The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

The New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono, and waived Solomon Hill.

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, and the announcement can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR. 

The team also waived forward Solomon Hill, per the announcement.    

Arcidiacono had previously been on the Knicks on a 10-day contract, but was waived prior to playing a game with the team. 

After the team traded for Cam Reddish and Hill, they had waived Arcidiacono.       

Now, they are binging back Arcidiacono and waiving Hill, who is out due to injury. 

The Knicks are currently 23-24 in 47 games on the season, and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.    

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday afternoon in New York City to end their losing streak. 

