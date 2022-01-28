Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About Cam Reddish

The New York Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday evening.

The New York Knicks lost to the Miami Heat 110-96 in Florida on Wednesday evening, and the loss dropped them to 23-26 in 49 games this season. 

With the Knicks losing in the fourth quarter, Tom Thibodeau put Cam Reddish into the game, and the former Duke star have six points, two rebounds and one block in ten minutes of action. 

The Knicks traded for Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the month, but he has played sparingly in his first few games with his new team. 

A clip of Thibodeau speaking about Reddish after the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Knicks Videos. 

"At that point we're in a pretty big hole, we're down 30," Thibodeau said. "Just to get him some playing time, to get out there with that group, was good to get some minutes for him."  

