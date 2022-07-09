Los Angeles Clippers Sign 5x NBA All-Star

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.

Wall was one of best players in the entire NBA just a few years ago, but he has dealt with injuries that slowed him down.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards, he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

In 2020, he did not play due to injury, and then in 2021 he played 40 games and averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game.

This past season, he did not play, but it was not due to injury.

