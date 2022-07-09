Los Angeles Clippers Sign 5x NBA All-Star
The Los Angeles Clippers have announced the signing of five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.
Wall was one of best players in the entire NBA just a few years ago, but he has dealt with injuries that slowed him down.
After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards, he was traded to the Houston Rockets.
In 2020, he did not play due to injury, and then in 2021 he played 40 games and averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game.
This past season, he did not play, but it was not due to injury.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.