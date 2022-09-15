The Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player

Skip to main content
On Thursday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Keaton Wallace to an Exhibit 10 contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers will begin their 2022-23 season in 35 days when they play the Los Angeles Lakers (as the visiting team). 

Last season, the Clippers had a down year, because of injuries.  

Kawhi Leonard missed the entire season, and Paul George missed 51 regular season games.

They finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but lost their two play-in tournament games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs just one season after making the Western Conference Finals. 

For all 30 teams in the league, training camp begins later this month, so there will be a lot of roster moves until the season begins.

On Thursday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports that the Clippers are signing Keaton Wallace to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Shaw: "Free agent Keaton Wallace has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @HoopsRumors. The 6’4” guard averaged 18.1 points per game with the team’s G League affiliate last season, shooting 41.5% from distance."

A lot of players sign these kinds of deals for training camp, but do not end up making the opening night roster.  

That being said, they are good for both the team and the player.

The player gets a chance to prove what he can do during training camp and sometimes the preseason. 

Wallace is 23-years-old, and he played his college basketball for the University of Texas at San Antonio. 

After four seasons of college basketball, he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

