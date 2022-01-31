Skip to main content
Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Matt Stafford

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford. 

The tweet from Kuzma can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

On Sunday night, the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl, which is the first of Stafford's career.   

Meanwhile, Kuzma and the Wizards are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games played. 

Kuzma is in his first season with the Wizards after being sent from the Los Angeles Lakers to D.C. in a trade this past offseason.  

He had spent the first four seasons of his career on the Lakers, and won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2020 season in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.  

