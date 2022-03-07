Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts by a score of 126-120.

However, Kevin Durant made NBA history when he scored his 25,000th career-point, which only 22 other players in league history have done.

After the loss, Durant was asked about the accomplishment, and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"It's pretty cool," Durant said. "I should be at 30 right now to be honest. It's cool to reach that milestone and be amongst the greats, and I've just gotta keep pushing and keep going and see where I end up."

The loss dropped the Nets to 32-33 on the season, which made them fall to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

