Grizzlies And Rockets Starting Lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Rockets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 48-23 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Rockets, they come into the night as the worst team in the west with a 17-53 record in 70 games.

The Related stories on NBA basketball