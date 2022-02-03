Grizzlies And Knicks Starting Lineups
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups.
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks are facing off in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, and both teams have announced their starting lineups for the game.
The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
As for the Knicks, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 35-18 record in 53 games.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games.
The Knicks come into the game with a 24-27 record in 51 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
