Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Tennessee on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player.

2022 NBA All-Star starter Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies have been having an impressive season that has them as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in the 72 games that they have played.

