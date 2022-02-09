Skip to main content
Grizzlies Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

Grizzlies Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Tennessee on Tuesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Tennessee on Tuesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Tennessee, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Ja Morant, Demsond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams round out the starting five. 

Meanwhile, their full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

They've been one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season with a 37-18 record, and are currently 7-3 in their last ten games overall. 

After making the playoffs as the eighth seed last year, they are on the verge of having home-court advantage in the playoffs this year. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17536299_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets And Pelicans Starting Lineups

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17308183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury News About Bradley Beal

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

13 minutes ago
USATSI_17459202_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis

14 minutes ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Pistons-Mavs Game

32 minutes ago
USATSI_8660220_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

46 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets

46 minutes ago