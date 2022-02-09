Grizzlies Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Tennessee, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Ja Morant, Demsond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams round out the starting five.

Meanwhile, their full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They've been one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season with a 37-18 record, and are currently 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

After making the playoffs as the eighth seed last year, they are on the verge of having home-court advantage in the playoffs this year.

