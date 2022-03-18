Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

Ja Morant had been on the injury report, but he will be available, and in the starting lineup for the game.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Hawks can be seen in tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 48-22 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently in the middle of a four-game wining streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games.

