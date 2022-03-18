Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Hawks
The Memphis Grizzlies are in Atlanta to play the Hawks, and they have announced their starting lineup.
The Memphis Grizzlies are in Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
Ja Morant had been on the injury report, but he will be available, and in the starting lineup for the game.
The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Hawks can be seen in tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 48-22 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game wining streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.