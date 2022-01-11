Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-119 on Sunday in California, and Ja Morant had 16 points, five rebounds and 7 assists in the game.

This week he posted a photo to Instagram from the game, and the photo can be seen in the post that is embedded below from his account.

The Grizzlies are having an excellent season, and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record in 42 games.

Morant is also looking like he should be an All-Star, because he is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Last season, the Grizzlies surprisingly made the playoffs after winning both of their games in the play-in tournament against the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

This season, they are much more than just a team looking to squeak into the playoffs, they appear as a legitimate threat to get home-court advantage in the postseason.

