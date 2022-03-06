Grizzlies Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting he Orlando Magic in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The injury report for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.

Dillon Brooks and Yves Pons have both been ruled out for the game, while Kyle Anderson is available for the game.

Meanwhile, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies are having a fantastic season, and have a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played in, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

