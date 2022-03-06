Grizzlies Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Magic
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting he Orlando Magic in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The injury report for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.
Dillon Brooks and Yves Pons have both been ruled out for the game, while Kyle Anderson is available for the game.
Meanwhile, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Grizzlies are having a fantastic season, and have a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played in, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.