Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Knicks.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks in Tennessee on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 23-10 in 33 games at home this season.
As for the Knicks, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-38 record in 66 games played.
They have won three straight games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.