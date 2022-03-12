Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks in Tennessee on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 23-10 in 33 games at home this season.

As for the Knicks, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-38 record in 66 games played.

They have won three straight games.

