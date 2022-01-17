Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Tennessee on Monday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies are having a fantastic season, and are currently the third seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 30-15 record in 45 games, and are 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

At home this season they are 16-9 in 25 games.

As for the Bulls, they come into the game as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 27-14 record in 41 games.

In the 20 games that they have played on the road they are 12-8 on the season.

