Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and their starting lineup for the game has been announced.
The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Grizzlies have been having an outstanding season, and are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 38-19 record.
They have won four games in a row, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
In the 28 games that they have played on the road they are 19-9.
Last season, they were a solid young team on the rise that made the playoffs as the eighth seed.
However, they lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz.
This season, they look likely to get home-court advantage as a top-four seed.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.