Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and their starting lineup for the game has been announced.  

The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Grizzlies have been having an outstanding season, and are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 38-19 record.  

They have won four games in a row, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

In the 28 games that they have played on the road they are 19-9.   

Last season, they were a solid young team on the rise that made the playoffs as the eighth seed. 

However, they lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz. 

This season, they look likely to get home-court advantage as a top-four seed. 

