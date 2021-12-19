Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Tennessee on Sunday evening and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Grizzlies are an impressive 19-11 in their first 30 games of the season, which is good for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They've also gone 9-1 in their ten games of the season, and are currently on fire even with star point guard Ja Morant out due to injury.
As for the Trail Blazers, they have struggled mightily this season and come into the game with an underwhelming 12-18 record in their first 30 games, and are 2-8 in their last ten games.
