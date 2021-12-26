Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Kings
    Publish date:

    Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Kings

    The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Sacramento Kings.
    Author:

    The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Sacramento Kings.

    The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Sacramento Kings, and their full lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Grizzlies are starting Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Steven Adams. 

    Coming into the game, the Grizzlies are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games this season.  

    After making the playoffs last season, they appear to be an even better team this season, and have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA. 

    As for the Kings, they are 13-20 on the season in 33 games, and they are 7-10 in 17 games at home this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16994169_168388303_lowres
    News

    Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Kings

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
    News

    De'Aaron Fox's Status For Grizzlies-Kings Game

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Sealing Block

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17407434_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17034129_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said After The Knicks Won On Christmas

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17410854_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Won On Christmas

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

    6 hours ago