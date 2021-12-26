Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Sacramento Kings, and their full lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies are starting Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Steven Adams.

Coming into the game, the Grizzlies are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games this season.

After making the playoffs last season, they appear to be an even better team this season, and have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA.

As for the Kings, they are 13-20 on the season in 33 games, and they are 7-10 in 17 games at home this season.

