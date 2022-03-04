Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road in Boston to take on the Celtics on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played so far.

They are on a two-game winning streak, and have been on fire as of late going 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Celtics, they come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-27 record in the 64 games that they have played in.

