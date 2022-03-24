Skip to main content
Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Tennessee on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.    

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Grizzlies are without All-Star point guard Ja Morant for the game, so Tyus Jones will start in his place.

They come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 50-23 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season. 

After losing in the first-round of the playoffs last season, they have now established themselves as a legitimate elite team in all of the NBA. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17956052_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17829978_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17876431
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17936194_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17877968_168388303_lowres
News

Important News To Know About Cavs For Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17847033_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17601838_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago