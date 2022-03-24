Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Tennessee on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies are without All-Star point guard Ja Morant for the game, so Tyus Jones will start in his place.

They come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 50-23 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

After losing in the first-round of the playoffs last season, they have now established themselves as a legitimate elite team in all of the NBA.

