Skip to main content

Starting Lineups For Heat-Hawks Game 3

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena on Friday night in Georgia for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. 

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Heat come into the game with a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. 

Game 1 was a blow out from start to finish, while the Game 2 was much more of a contest. 

Jimmy Butler exploded for 45 points in the second game, which was the ultimate reason the Heat came out on top. 

Last season, Butler and the Heat got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round. 

As for the Hawks, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last year, but also lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, who went onto win the 2021 NBA Championship. 

Butler has been with the Heat for three seasons, and they have made the NBA Playoffs in all three years. 

In 2020, they got as far as the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17505699_168388303_lowres
News

Starting Lineups For Heat-Hawks Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18106115_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Final Game 3 Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_16128909_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bam Adebayo's Final Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_16202637_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Nikola Jokic Said After The Nuggets Lost Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Won Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18047358_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17961875_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Zach LaVine Said Before Friday's Game 3

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18115746_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17846656_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Quote After The Grizzlies Beat The Timberwolves In Game 3

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago