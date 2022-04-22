Starting Lineups For Heat-Hawks Game 3

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena on Friday night in Georgia for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Heat come into the game with a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Game 1 was a blow out from start to finish, while the Game 2 was much more of a contest.

Jimmy Butler exploded for 45 points in the second game, which was the ultimate reason the Heat came out on top.

Last season, Butler and the Heat got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round.

As for the Hawks, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last year, but also lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, who went onto win the 2021 NBA Championship.

Butler has been with the Heat for three seasons, and they have made the NBA Playoffs in all three years.

In 2020, they got as far as the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

