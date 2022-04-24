Skip to main content

Heat And Hawks Starting Lineups For Game 4

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups for Game 4 on Sunday in Georgia.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will face off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening in Georgia at State Farm Arena.     

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series, but are coming off a loss in Game 3. 

Kyle Lowry missed the end of the game due to a leg injury (he has also been ruled out for Game 4 on Sunday). 

In Game 3, Trae Young nailed a floater in the final seconds, and Jimmy Butler missed a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the game. 

The Heat had won the first two games in Florida by double-digits. 

The Hawks can tie up the series at 2-2, or the Heat can take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Florida with them for Game 5. 

Last season, both teams had their seasons ended in the first-round by the Milwaukee Bucks. 

The Heat got swept in the first-round, while the Hawks lost in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

