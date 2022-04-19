Skip to main content

Heat And Hawks Starting Lineups For Game 2

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday's Game 2.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off once again on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.  

For the contest, both squads have announced their starting lineups. 

The Heat won the first game on Sunday afternoon, so they have a 1-0 lead heading into the evening. 

The following two games will be at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday and Sunday. 

