Skip to main content

Heat-Celtics: Who's The Public Betting On For Game 7?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are tied up at 3-3 heading into Sunday's Game 7 contest in Florida. The winner of the series will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have played one of the most entertaining matchups of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

The series is currently tied up at 3-3 heading into Game 7 in Florida on Sunday evening, and no team has the clear advantage.  

Both teams have won on the road, and the Celtics are actually favored to win heading into a Game 7 on the road.  

According to Patrick Everson of PropsUS, the public is taking the Celtics as the small favorites. 

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics rallied back to win two straight and take a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 on the road. 

However, the Heat picked up a massive win on the road to save their season on Friday night.

The winner of the series will head to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18255517_168388303_lowres
News

Heat-Celtics: Who's Going To Win Game 7?

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18107049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

P.J. Tucker's Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18323369_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LATEST: Tyler Herro's Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18374405_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Current Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18374404_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LATEST: Kyle Lowry's Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_18374249_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LATEST INJURY REPORTS FOR HEAT AND CELTICS

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18373232_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Celtics at Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 on Sunday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Very Long Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_18147973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago