Heat-Celtics: Who's Going To Win Game 7?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are tied up at 3-3 heading into Sunday's Game 7 contest in Florida. The winner of the series will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have played one of the most entertaining matchups of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The series is currently tied up at 3-3 heading into Game 7 in Florida on Sunday evening, and no team has the clear advantage.

Both teams have won on the road, and the Celtics are actually favored to win heading into a Game 7 on the road.

According to Patrick Everson of PropsUS, the public is taking the Celtics as the small favorites.

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics rallied back to win two straight and take a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 on the road.

However, the Heat picked up a massive win on the road to save their season on Friday night.

The winner of the series will head to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

Related stories on NBA basketball