Heat And Celtics Game 3 Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

They played the first two games of the series in Florida, and the Heat won the first game while the Celtics blew out the Heat in the second game.  

Therefore, the Celtics have all of the momentum heading into the evening. 

A win for the Heat would immediately steal that momentum back, but the Celtics can also a commanding 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 in Boston with a win.

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Orlando in 2020. 

The Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the championship.

Both teams have been in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but have been unable to break through for a title.  

